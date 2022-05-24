Bryson DeChambeau Makes Decision On Charles Schwab Challenge

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 2019 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau officially will not participate in the Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend.

DeChambeau has withdrawn from the event and been replaced by John Huh, the PGA Tour revealed moments ago. The 28-year-old is still recovering from wrist surgery last month.

DeChambeau previously withdrew from the PGA Championship last weekend after attempting to play. He has not participated in a tournament since the Masters in April.

In fact, DeChambeau has only played three events--the Masters, the Valero Texas Open and the Farmers Insurance Open--since January 10 and has missed the cut at all three.

DeChambeau underwent surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist on April 14.

"Through continued discomfort from the fracture, it has caused me to alter my grip and swing, resulting in my inability to compete at golf’s highest level," DeChambeau said at the time. "This has not been easy physically and mentally for me. For now, I will be taking the appropriate time needed to rest and recover from this procedure and look forward to competing at the highest level within the next two months."

The end of that two-month timeline would correspond with the U.S. Open in Massachusetts next month, so we'll see if DeChambeau can make it back for that.