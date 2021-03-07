Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Epic Drive Attempt

Bryson DeChambeau pulled off one of the most impressive drives ever attempted in golf at the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday.

The sport’s mastermind had talked about cutting the corner on the par-five sixth hole all week leading up to the tournament. Despite trying it out twice during practice rounds, the weather conditions on Thursday and Friday prevented him from giving it a shot when it counted most.

However, with a small breeze at his back on Saturday, during the third round, DeChambeau took direct aim across the lake and put a perfect swing on the ball. He launched his drive 370 yards and just to the right of the green, leaving him just 68 yards left to the pin for his second shot on the par-five. No other player was anywhere near that mark and DeChambeau went on to make birdie.

The feat is 27-year-old’s latest achievement as he continues to become well-known for his willingness to push golf’s boundaries. DeChambeau has brought a unique, hard-hitting flair to the sport that clashes with some of the more traditional notions of what golf should be. However, he’s getting plenty of attention and support from the majority of the audience.

Golf fans loved the drive on the 555-yard sixth hole on Saturday and hoped that DeChambeau would give it another shot on Sunday.

The scene from the 6th tee box for Bryson’s tee shot. I’ve given him a lot of shit but this is so good for the game pic.twitter.com/jZEfyFlBSR — Banks (@BarstoolBanks) March 6, 2021

That was the coolest thing Bryson has ever done. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) March 6, 2021

Bryson’s drive on the par 5 6th 😳 pic.twitter.com/nKOt776nhh — GolfBet (@GolfBet) March 6, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau’s numbers off the tee on 6 which left him with just 70 yds to the green. CHS- 136.737

Ball Speed – 195.58

Smash Factor- 1.43

Launch- 11.928

Apex-124.195

Carry-346.7

Total Distance-370.2 Don’t tell me distance isn’t fun to watch. — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) March 6, 2021

Bryson watching his tee shot leave Earth pic.twitter.com/IQQlvNH9pu — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) March 6, 2021

Due partially to his drive on the sixth, but also a strong rest of the round, DeChambeau is right in the mix headed into Sunday. The 27-year-old will be in the final pairing with Lee Westwood, just one shot behind the former world No. 1. A handful of other top players, including Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy are within a few strokes of the lead, making for an exciting conclusion.

Time will tell if DeChambeau goes for the moonshot drive again on Sunday. If he does, golf fans will certainly be tuning in, which spells good news for the sport moving forward.