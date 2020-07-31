Over the past few months, no golfer has been in the headlines more than Bryson DeChambeau – and yes, that includes Tiger Woods.

Woods has taken the majority of the PGA Tour restart off, just playing in the Memorial Tournament. That opened the door for other golfers to step in an steal some of the spotlight.

A bulked up Bryson has dominated those headlines as people focus on his impressive weight gain. DeChambeau made it clear he wanted to add some weight so he could bomb the ball off the tee.

The added length to his game paid off handsomely as he carded eight-straight top-10s and a win. He’s always testing the limits of his game and health, which has paid dividends recently.

Earlier this week, in an interview with Emily Abbate of GQ, DeChambeau shared his new goal. The star golfer wants to reach 130 years old.

From the article:

“I’m always trying to add more value to my life in general. I mean, my goal is to live to 130 or 140. I really think that’s possible now with today’s technology. I think somebody’s going to do it in the next 30 or 40 years.”

If anyone can reach 130, DeChambeau might be the guy.

On Thursday afternoon, DeChambeau teed it up at TPC Southwind for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

He held the lead for a short time before Brooks Koepka took over. DeChambeau finished the day at three-under par, five shots off the lead.