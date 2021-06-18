Bryson DeChambeau Off To Rough Start In Second Round At U.S. Open

Round Two of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines is underway. But while some golfers like Louis Oosthuizen and Richard Bland are surging early, reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is struggling.

Through just three holes, DeChambeau already finds himself at plus-2 on the day and plus-4 overall. He bogeyed on his first and third holes, with Torrey Pines’ par-4 11th hole giving him trouble two days in a row. Fortunately, a birdie on the 12th could settle him.

Round One was tough enough for DeChambeau, who had three bogeys between holes 10 and 14. He finished his first round with six bogeys and four birdies, putting him at plus-2.

But with the projected cut line currently sitting at plus-2, DeChambeau has no room for error the rest of the day. He needs to start getting some birdies or he’s toast.

Misses the green. 30 yard chip and doesn’t end up well. 5 feet for a bogey on this hole. He will be +2 thru 3* — 🏌🏽‍♂️Bryson DeChambeau Tracker🧪 (@BrysonTracker) June 18, 2021

At the 2020 U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau was almost unstoppable. He went even or under par in all three rounds en route to a minus-6 overall and the trophy.

DeChambeau beat Matthew Wolff by six strokes to win and claim his first major. It was the most lopsided win of his career on the PGA Tour, and preceded a one-stroke win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

Bryson DeChambeau is a rising star in the golf world. But a cut at the U.S. Open would be a surprising stumble for him.

Will DeChambeau make the cut?