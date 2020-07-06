Bryson DeChambeau Opened Up About Confrontation With Cameraman

Bryson DeChambeau is changing the way golf is both played and perceived.

The historic sport has long-been about tradition and class. While the sport’s ethics are still in play, Bryson DeChambeau is implementing a few new personal changes. He isn’t afraid to lose his cool on the golf course.

Bryson DeChambeau got into a somewhat heated exchange with a cameraman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend. The 26-year-old golfer became frustrated at a cameraman filming DeChambeau during a bad showing on 7.

There’s been some public backlash since the incident. But Bryson DeChambeau isn’t backing down on his previous stance. He feels the cameraman went a bit too far in trying to document the entire ordeal.

“Look, I’m not going to comment anymore on the stuff that happened yesterday,” DeChambeau said, via Golf.com. “I respect everybody and I think people took it the wrong way and I’m sorry that they did so. I just felt like a minute long for videoing me was kind of a little weird, but we talked it out and it was all great and no issues, no issues whatsoever.”

Bryson DeChambeau has become a popular figure in the sports world.

He first caught the eye of sports fans after bulking up to around 240 pounds. His newly former physique is helping him smash 350-plus yard drives on a consistent basis.

After Bryson DeChambeau’s big win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, we expect to see his popularity continue to rise.