Bryson DeChambeau Posts Message After Failing To Make Cut

On Friday afternoon, Bryson DeChambeau saw his title defense of the Rocket Mortgage Classic come to an unfortunate end.

After getting off to a slow start on Thursday, Dechambeau was unable to turn things around on Friday. After an even-par, 72 on Thursday, he posted a one-under, 71 on Friday but missed the cut by two shots.

After failing to make the cut, he posted a message on Instagram.

Did not have my best this week, but that is golf sometimes,” he said. “I am proud to be a @rocketmortgage ambassador and participate in such a first-class event. Rocket Mortgage is truly doing so many great things for the city of Detroit, especially closing the technology divide in the 313.”

“I enjoyed participating in the #313challenge on Tuesday with @thejohnshippen participants,” he continued. “What a great event. Thanks to Jay Farner, Casey Hurbis, Jason Langwell and his staff at the @rocketclassic for always hosting such a great event. I look forward to coming back to Detroit next year!”

Last year, DeChambeau was the class of the field. He posted a 23-under mark through four rounds – good enough for a three-shot victory.

Earlier this week, though, he and his caddie split just before he took the course on Thursday. He wasn’t able to bounce back and missed the cut as a result.