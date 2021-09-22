Bryson DeChambeau Responds To Message From Brooks Koepka

Are Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – dare we say it – friends? Based on their social media activity, we think so.

DeChambeau and Koepka are, believe it or not, U.S. teammates at the Ryder Cup. That means they’re going to have to put their feud behind them to bring the Ryder Cup trophy back to the States. It appears they’re on the right track.

A video of DeChambeau and Koepka talking during practice on Tuesday went viral this evening. Koepka posted the video on his Instagram story and had the following caption: “nothing to see here, teammates talk.”

DeChambeau has since issued a response. He’s clearly focused on the task at hand: winning the Ryder Cup.

“Time to bring the Cup back. LFG,” DeChambeau responded.

Take a look.

Nothing can unite teammates quite like the Ryder Cup. You love to see it.

Who knows? Perhaps Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will ramp up their rivalry after the Ryder Cup. For now, they’re united because they want to win.

One of the challenges both Koepka and DeChambeau will face this week is going from an individual to team competition. Koepka admitted as much in an interview with Golf Digest this week.

“You go from an individual sport all the time to a team sport one week a year,” Koepka said. “It’s so far from my normal routine.”

Maybe DeChambeau will have a few tips for Koepka, and vice versa. The two will try and lead the U.S. to victory at the Ryder Cup. Play begins this Friday, Sept. 24.