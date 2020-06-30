Bryson DeChambeau Reveals What He’s Been Eating Every Day

Bryson DeChambeau has taken the golf world by storm thanks to his new physique and insane driving distance.

DeChambeau has spent the last year and half bulking up in a major way. The 26-year-old has reportedly added over 40 pounds in just under a year of working out. Part of his daily training regime requires a hearty appetite.

He recently revealed his daily diet he consumes to maintain his current weight and muscle. DeChambeau eats the standard three meals per day, but just one of those meals makes up what most would eat throughout the duration of a single day.

DeChambeau’s breakfast consists of four eggs, five pieces of bacon, two protein shakes and some toast. He spends his lunch chowing down on a PB&J sandwich, two more protein shakes and a few other snacks mixed in between. To finish off his day, the 26-year-old cooks up some steak, potatoes and downs another two protein shakes. All together, he consumes six protein shakes in a single day, on top of all the other foods he listed off in a recent interview.

DeChambeau outlined his usual diet: Breakfast

4 eggs

5 pieces of bacon

toast

2 protein shakes Midday

PB&J sandwich

GoMacro bar "here and there"

2 shakes mid-round or every 6 holes.

"Snacking" when practicing after Dinner:

Steak

Potatoes

2 shakes I'm stuffed from reading this — Eric Patterson (@EPatGolf) June 30, 2020

This type of diet would be more than suitable for most professional weight-lifters. DeChambeau is using it to his advantage on the golf course.

The 26-year-old is changing the way professional golfers train. DeChambeau’s improved physique has completely changed the way he approaches his tee-shots.

It certainly looks like DeChambeau is loving his new diet and training regimen.