Bryson DeChambeau Reveals What Tiger Woods Texted Him This Morning

Bryson DeChambeau claimed victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational today, edging Lee Westwood by one stroke for his eighth career PGA Tour win. But he may have gotten a good omen before his day started courtesy of Tiger Woods.

Speaking to the media after his win, DeChambeau revealed that he got a text from the 15-time major winner this morning. He said Tiger wished him luck and urged him to “play boldly.”

“‘Keep fighting, no matter what happens,'” DeChambeau said. “‘And play boldly, like Mr. Palmer said.'”

Tiger Woods is currently recovering from a severe car accident that sent him to the hospital. His golf career has been put on hold for the foreseeable future.

Bryson says he got a text from Tiger this morning. "Keep fighting, no matter what happens. And play boldly, like Mr. Palmer said." — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) March 7, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau clearly took Tiger’s message to heart. He hit the ball with exceptional power this weekend, notably hitting it over the massive body of water on the par-5 sixth hole for a pair of birdies.

With the win the Arnold Palmer Invitational, DeChambeau got his eighth career win and third PGA win in eight months. He has tons of momentum heading into next week’s $15 million Players Championship, not to mention the Masters.

No doubt DeChambeau would have loved to play alongside Tiger at the Players Championship. But with that out of the question, we can at least see DeChambeau playing for the golf legend in the near future.

Will Bryson DeChambeau be the favorite at the Players Championship?