Bryson DeChambeau Hints At Major Ryder Cup News

Is the iciness between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka thawing? Maybe, if you believe what DeChambeau had to say Tuesday.

The 2021 Ryder Cup will take place this weekend, and both DeChambeau and Koepka are on the U.S. team. There’s been no love lost between the two of them for a while, but that could be changing.

DeChambeau said that the two rivals had “great conversations” at the Tour Championship earlier this month and on Monday night, according to Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine. He then hinted at “something fun” potentially on the horizon.

All of this comes after DeChambeau’s coach, Mike Schy, said his pupil wants to end his feud with Koepka.

Bryson said he and Brooks Koepka had "great conversations" over dinner during Tour Champ and last night. He then added: "There may be something fun coming up here." pic.twitter.com/lMJvgOHkMk — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) September 21, 2021

Of course, the juiciest part of DeChambeau’s comments is his implication that perhaps he and Koepka could be paired off together at some point this weekend. Many have been begging the PGA Tour to have them in the same group during events this past year.

If they are coupled up this week, they’d be working together to try and beat the Europeans. Wouldn’t that be something?

The 2021 Ryder Cup begins Thursday at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.