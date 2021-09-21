The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Hints At Major Ryder Cup News

Bryson DeChambeau on the course on Sunday.OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 29: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Is the iciness between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka thawing? Maybe, if you believe what DeChambeau had to say Tuesday.

The 2021 Ryder Cup will take place this weekend, and both DeChambeau and Koepka are on the U.S. team. There’s been no love lost between the two of them for a while, but that could be changing.

DeChambeau said that the two rivals had “great conversations” at the Tour Championship earlier this month and on Monday night, according to Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine. He then hinted at “something fun” potentially on the horizon.

All of this comes after DeChambeau’s coach, Mike Schy, said his pupil wants to end his feud with Koepka.

Of course, the juiciest part of DeChambeau’s comments is his implication that perhaps he and Koepka could be paired off together at some point this weekend. Many have been begging the PGA Tour to have them in the same group during events this past year.

If they are coupled up this week, they’d be working together to try and beat the Europeans. Wouldn’t that be something?

The 2021 Ryder Cup begins Thursday at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

