Bryson DeChambeau Sends Clear Message Amid Injury Concerns

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau isn’t concerned with his latest injury.

In fact, DeChambeau doesn’t appreciate how fans and some of the media are concerned with his body.

“Everyone needs to chill,” DeChambeau wrote on his Instagram story. “Yes, I hurt myself but not from hitting it far. I slipped and fell this week on Tuesday unfortunately. I know people probably won’t believe me, but that is the truth. I will be back stronger and better than ever in a few weeks. Thank you for your concerns and keep hitting bombs!! I will be back!”

DeChambeau was playing in the Saudi International before he withdrew on Friday before the second round. He shot three-over 73 in the first round on Thursday.

Due to injuries, DeChambeau has only played in two PGA events this year. He’s trying to get over hip and wrist injuries, though the wrist seems to be bothering him the most.

Per ESPN, he’s been working on the wrist for close to a month and it hasn’t gotten better.

He’s still ranked in the top 10 but will need to get healthy to keep his spot for the rest of the year.