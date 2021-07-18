Bryson DeChambeau Sums Up His Open Championship Performance

Bryson DeChambeau finished his Open Championship campaign strong with a brilliant 65 score on Sunday to end his weekend in England. Afterwards he took some time to reflect on his tumultuous time at the tournament.

Speaking to the media after finishing two-under par, DeChambeau said he was “very, very happy” with his performance given how much he usually struggles outside of the United States. He said that he’s going to learn from it for next year’s Open Championship.

“Whenever you shoot five-under at a major championship, especially the Open Championship, where I’m not used to it… played American golf my whole life and played over here a few times with not too much success,” DeChambeau said, via ESPN. “It’s great to get something under my belt for next year.

“I felt like I understand more how to play Open Championship-style golf. If I could get a little bit better on the greens, today I shoot 8- or 9-under. It could have been a deep one today. I’m very proud to shoot five-under — very, very happy with that, and I’ll learn a lot from it to next year.”

-5 with four to play. What can @b_dechambeau finish with today? Find out here in our live Feature Group coverage 👉 https://t.co/nF1CsC3YNF#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/5Ca54N7Ki4 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau had a very rough start to The Open Championship. After going one-over in the First Round, he blamed his driver, earned a harsh rebuke from his club sponsor.

He managed to just barely qualify for the final rounds with a 70 on Friday. On Saturday he posted a 72. But after three rough days, DeChambeau finally found his groove on Sunday. He didn’t bogey once and reeled off five birdies – including three straight between holes 12 and 14.

Will Bryson DeChambeau challenge for The Open Championship in 2022?