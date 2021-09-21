Bryson DeChambeau Sums Up His Thoughts On Fan Criticism

Bryson DeChambeau will be back in action this weekend at the Ryder Cup, representing a United States team that hopes to win the event for the first time since 2016. However, the 28-year-old will need to be prepared for one of the toughest fan environments he’s ever faced.

Over the last few months, DeChambeau has been the target of jeers from the crowds at various PGA Tour events. After his public spat with Brooks Koepka, patrons have yelled “Brooksy” at DeChambeau throughout tournaments, when he’s on the tee, or walking in between shots.

The environment at Whistling Straits this weekend will only be more difficult, as fans of the European team will want to get under the American’s skin. However, DeChambeau said that he’s prepared for the jeers to rain down on him.

“I’ve got a brass chest,” DeChambeau said about taking heat from fans, via Kyle Porter of CBS.

Bryson on taking heat from fans: "I've got a brass chest." Not sure why, but that made me laugh pretty hard. A brass chest! — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) September 21, 2021

DeChambeau seems to be confident that he can overcome the criticism from fans this weekend, but it’s been clear that the comments have affected him in recent months. The PGA Tour stepped in and banned patrons from yelling “Brooksy” at events after the 28-year-old faced a litany of jeers from the crowd during last month’s FedEx Cup playoffs, suggesting that the golfer asked the sport’s governing body to step in and crack down on the behavior.

DeChambeau is one of the American team’s top players this weekend and will need to prove that if the United States hopes to down a deep European squad. Captain Steve Stricker hasn’t announced the pairings for the first few days of play, but the 28-year-old will surely be expected to carry whichever pair that he’s apart of.

The Ryder Cup will get underway on Friday morning from Whistling Straits.