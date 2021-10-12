Bryson DeChambeau Opens Up About Round With Tiger Woods

In 2018, Bryson DeChambeau went through a practice round at Torrey Pines alongside Tiger Woods. During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, he opened up about that experience.

“This is probably the most nervous I’ve ever been on the golf course my entire life,” DeChambeau said, via Golf.com. “More nervous than the Ryder Cup. More nervous than the Long Drive thing. It was by far the coolest, most nerve-racking experience. He asked me to go play, and I was like, uh, yeah, let’s do it, why not.”

DeChambeau admit that he was literally speechless for the early stages of that round. That’s because Woods was his idol growing up.

“He’d just look at you. And that’s when I first met him. You’d be like this, and he’d just look at you and just look away and not even know you were there anymore,” DeChambeau continued. “That’s how weird — amazing it was. So I talked to him, cool, whatever, go to the 10th tee, hit a drive, and as we’re walking down the course, I don’t know what to say to him because he’s my idol, right, and someone I’ve grown up wanting to play golf with and compete against.”

The full interview from the Full Send Podcast can be seen here:

After going through the first few holes without really exchanging any words, DeChambeau discovered that he has something in common with Woods. Both players take a “scientific” approach to every putt.

“I asked him about something in his putting, and it’s like — because I’m a geek when it comes to putting and golf and whatever; everybody calls me the scientist, whatever — he’s a nerd as well. Complete nerd. And I love it. It’s super awesome. I started talking to him about putting, and he just goes down the rabbit hole, man. As deep as you think you can go with putting, he went even deeper. He knows everything and anything about putting.”

DeChambeau and Woods played together again in 2018, but the next time around it was during the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship. He actually defeated Justin Rose by two strokes to win that event.