Bryson DeChambeau’s Trainer Has ‘Guarantee’ For Skeptical Fans

Few golfers in history, if any, have looked like does right now.

DeChambeau, 26, has added more than 40 pounds of muscle to his frame over the last year. The powerful golfer had added more than 20 yards to his drive, too.

While some might be skeptical about the way DeChambeau put the weight on, his trainer has assured fans that it was legitimate.

“Because we’ve had the foundation, you’re seeing the end result of it happened quick,” his trainer, Greg Roskopf, told ESPN. “But the two years of preparation to get him to the point where he could make those changes is really why he’s been able to make those changes as fast as he’s been able to make it.

“But under normal circumstances, you’d say the only way somebody could make those changes is by taking steroids. And I can guarantee you, that’s not been part of his process and not even a thought in his head. It’s just been part of the evolution of him being involved in this program and being able to tolerate the forces that his body’s been able to tolerate. And those changes in strength have been amazing, but it’s all natural from this end of it.”

DeChambeau’s play has improved as a result of his muscle gain, as well. He won this year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic and has been competitive in several other tournaments.

The powerful golfer is hoping to contend in the PGA Championship this weekend.

DeChambeau is set to tee off at 4:47 p.m. E.T. on Thursday.