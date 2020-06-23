Bryson DeChambeau bulked up ahead of the delayed 2020 season. With his new driving power, he’s been flirting with some pretty wild options off the tee.

DeChambeau is up to 240 pounds after training during a long break. He says he’s up 20 pounds of muscle, and the ball is really jumping off of his driver. He’s getting ball speed up to 195 miles per hour, an impressive mark.

So far, he’s off to a strong start. The former SMU star finished in third at the Charles Schwab Challenge, one shot off the leaders, and tied for eighth at last weekend’s RBC Heritage.

Ahead of this weekend’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., DeChambeau put his power to the test. On the big 420 par-four 17th hole, on which golfers all try to play around the giant water trap, he tested out going all the way over the tee.

Bryson tried driving the 420-yard 17th green during his practice round today. Reached 198 mph ball speed on the drive (!) and stayed dry, but says it's too risky to try in the tournament. Was tempted to try and drive a few holes last week, but ended up "playing smart" pic.twitter.com/quAysDTpVb — LKD (@LukeKerrDineen) June 23, 2020

According to Luke Kerr-Dineen of Golf.com, Bryson DeChambeau made it over, but unfortunately won’t be trying it out in live play. If he did, it would be one of the coolest things we’ve seen on the pga tour, but he’s probably right given the risk involved.

Based on a chart from the 2018 Travelers Championship, no one tried to go straight over the water, and for good reason. It is an extremely difficult challenge, with 27 double bogeys or worse on the hole that season.

The tournament tees off on Thursday, June 25.