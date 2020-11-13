Bryson DeChambeau In Serious Trouble After Triple Bogey During Second Round

2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau talked a game big enough to match his drive power heading into the Masters. A few holes into his second round, and he’s in some jeopardy of missing the cut.

Early in his round on Thursday, DeChambeau hit one into the bushes on the par five 13th hole. He wound up with a double-bogey on the hole. He’d recover nicely though, with five birdies and just one bogey during the rest of the round to finish at -2 for the day.

Today, DeChambeau has gotten himself in early trouble yet again. After getting a birdie on the second hole, he triple-bogeyed the third, and then picked up two more bogeys on four and five. He birdied the sixth hole, but bogeyed the seventh, moving him to +4 for the day.

That puts him at +2 for the tournament, in a tie for 69th place. He is currently two strokes below the projected cut line.

Before the tournament, Bryson DeChambeau said that he planned to treat Augusta National, a par 72 course, like a “par 67” by reaching the green on the par 5 holes in just two strokes. After the double bogey on his first par 5 yesterday, plenty have brought those comments up.

The 13th hole on Thursday aside, DeChambeau has actually fared quite well on the par 5 holes, but the rest of the course has given him all kinds of trouble in this year’s Masters Tournament.

He’s just about halfway done with today’s round. We’ll see if he can have a similar bounceback as Thursday and make the cut.