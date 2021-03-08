Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Win On Sunday

Bryson DeChambeau put his unique approach to the test again this weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. After an impressive win at last year’s U.S. Open, golf fans were eager to see if the 27-year-old could maintain his success in 2021.

DeChambeau quickly put those doubts to bed, pulling off an impressive victory on Sunday in a difficult round at Bay Hill. The 27-year-old was one of just three players to shoot under-par in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and held off Lee Westwood by one stroke to capture his eighth PGA Tour victory.

The long-driving mastermind held the attention of viewers throughout the week, after he revealed his plan to try and drive the 555-yard par-five sixth hole. DeChambeau discovered, that under the right conditions, he could clear the lake in the air and set himself up with an easy pitch to the green. After drilling the ball 370 yards on Saturday, the 27-year-old followed it up with a 377-yard bomb on Sunday. He birdied the hole on both occasions.

Although he impressed from the tee box this weekend, DeChambeau earned the victory with his ability to get out of trouble. He posted a bogey-free back nine on Sunday, even with a few errant shots down the stretch.

Bryson played boldly to win. 🏆@B_DeChambeau claims win No. 8 at Arnie's Place. pic.twitter.com/81nW8xOhMN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 7, 2021

DeChambeau has become a point of contention amongst golf fans, who can’t seem to decide if they want to cheer for him. With his unique approach to the game, the 27-year-old has gotten backlash from traditionalists who expect the game to be played a certain way. Others aren’t fans of DeChambeau’s demeanor.

But those who have watched the golfer’s meteoric rise over the last year can agree on one thing. It’s clear that “The Scientist” is one of the brightest young players in the game, whether fans like him or not.

The hardcores hate him but he’s the only good young player who has a chance of drawing in casuals https://t.co/ShLKRFG5qv — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 7, 2021

Bryson is a content machine. He’s completely preposterous in every way… and he wins pic.twitter.com/UKYNOzlWq5 — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) March 7, 2021

A different playing style. Constantly trying new things. Says the silliest things. Celebrates awkwardly. Evokes emotion from everyone that watches him. Bryson is so critical to pro golf. It's the best theater. The true content king. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) March 7, 2021

I can respect Bryson and still find him annoying — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 7, 2021

Bryson is an incredible talent. He pushes envelopes, does things nobody’s ever done, and shows the peak of athleticism in golf. It’s a huge achievement to do all of that and still be completely insufferable and impossible to root for — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) March 7, 2021

DeChambeau will have a chance to return to action next week at The Player’s Championship and gather some momentum for The Masters in early April. With only a few golfers in the world playing at his level, he should have a chance to be in contention at both tournaments and throughout the rest of the year.