The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Win On Sunday

Bryson DeChambeau walks with his broken driver.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 06: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States hands reacts after breaking his driver on the seventh tee during the first round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 06, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau put his unique approach to the test again this weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. After an impressive win at last year’s U.S. Open, golf fans were eager to see if the 27-year-old could maintain his success in 2021.

DeChambeau quickly put those doubts to bed, pulling off an impressive victory on Sunday in a difficult round at Bay Hill. The 27-year-old was one of just three players to shoot under-par in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and held off Lee Westwood by one stroke to capture his eighth PGA Tour victory.

The long-driving mastermind held the attention of viewers throughout the week, after he revealed his plan to try and drive the 555-yard par-five sixth hole. DeChambeau discovered, that under the right conditions, he could clear the lake in the air and set himself up with an easy pitch to the green. After drilling the ball 370 yards on Saturday, the 27-year-old followed it up with a 377-yard bomb on Sunday. He birdied the hole on both occasions.

Although he impressed from the tee box this weekend, DeChambeau earned the victory with his ability to get out of trouble. He posted a bogey-free back nine on Sunday, even with a few errant shots down the stretch.

DeChambeau has become a point of contention amongst golf fans, who can’t seem to decide if they want to cheer for him. With his unique approach to the game, the 27-year-old has gotten backlash from traditionalists who expect the game to be played a certain way. Others aren’t fans of DeChambeau’s demeanor.

But those who have watched the golfer’s meteoric rise over the last year can agree on one thing. It’s clear that “The Scientist” is one of the brightest young players in the game, whether fans like him or not.

DeChambeau will have a chance to return to action next week at The Player’s Championship and gather some momentum for The Masters in early April. With only a few golfers in the world playing at his level, he should have a chance to be in contention at both tournaments and throughout the rest of the year.


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.