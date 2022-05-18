Breaking: Bryson DeChambeau Withdraws From PGA Championship

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - JUNE 13: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States 9during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 13, 2020 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson won't be the only marquee name missing from the field for the 2022 PGA Championship. Moments ago, it was announced that Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn due to injury.

DeChambeau is dealing with a hand injury. He announced earlier this week that he wanted to test how he feels before making a final decision.

"On my way to Southern Hills CC," DeChambeau tweeted on Monday. "Going to test how I am feeling over these next couple days and decide on whether to compete. Looking forward to being in Tulsa."

Unfortunately for DeChambeau, he has been out of action since early April.

Last month, DeChambeau underwent surgery on his left wrist to repair a fractured hook of the hamate bone.

Prior to undergoing surgery on his wrist, DeChambeau was really struggling this season. He missed the cut at the Masters, shooting 12-over par through two rounds.

Hopefully, we'll see DeChambeau back on the golf course later this year.