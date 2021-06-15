Bryson DeChambeau’s Agent Responds To U.S. Open Report

The Bryson DeChambeau–Brooks Koepka feud continues to take bizarre twists and turns. The latest being DeChambeau’s agent getting involved in the process.

A Tuesday report indicates the U.S. Golf Association contacted DeChambeau to see if he’d be interested in being paired with Koepka at the U.S. Open. DeChambeau reportedly declined, which isn’t very surprising, but certainly disappointing.

Well, according to DeChambeau’s agent, the report isn’t accurate. The agent told ESPN’s Bob Harig the U.S. Golf Association “did not reach out to Bryson” about a potential pairing with Koepka at the U.S. Open.

Golf fans would’ve loved to see DeChambeau and Koepka play together at the U.S. Open. At the very least, it would’ve made for solid entertainment. Regardless, it won’t happen.

“The USGA did not reach out to Bryson regarding a potential pairing with Brooks Koepka,” said DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, via ESPN’s Bob Harig. “Bryson is fully focused on defending the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines this week.”

So who will Bryson DeChambeau be paired with at the U.S. Open? He’ll play alongside reigning U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. The three will tee off at 4:14 p.m. ET this Thursday.

DeChambeau’s feud with Brooks Koepka, meanwhile, is well documented. The two don’t like each other.

While it would’ve been entertaining to see the two play together at the U.S. Open, it most certainly would’ve distracted from the actual play.