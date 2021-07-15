Bryson DeChambeau’s Driver Rep Has Blunt Response To Golfer

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Bryson DeChambeau made headlines after he complained about his driver following the first round of the Open Championship.

“If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s great, but with the driver right now, the driver sucks,” he said. “It’s not a good face for me, and we’re still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mis-hits.”

Of course, the comment wasn’t anything new for DeChambeau. This time, though, his comments were answered by the man who helps supply DeChambeau’s driver and his equipment.

Ben Schomin, Cobra’s tour operations manager, fired back at the star golfer. He made it abundantly clear that everyone at Cobra is doing everything they can to maximize DeChambeau’s performance.

Here’s what he said via Golfweek:

“Everybody is bending over backwards. We’ve got multiple guys in R&D who are CAD’ing (computer-aided design) this and CAD-ing that, trying to get this and that into the pipeline faster. (Bryson) knows it,” Schomin said. “It’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid.”

And yet, Schomin knows that DeChambeau was probably just frustrated after struggling to get anything going in his opening round.

“It’s like an 8-year-old that gets mad at you,” he said. “They might fly off the handle and say, ‘I hate you.’ But then you go. ‘Whoa, no you don’t.'”

Bryson finished his day with one-over, 73.