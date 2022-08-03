Bryson DeChambeau's LIV Golf, PGA Tour Comparison Is Going Viral

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 29: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the bigger names that LIV Golf has poached from the PGA Tour in recent months.

On Tuesday night, DeChambeau appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News to discuss his decision to join LIV.

After Carlson asked about the PGA Tour implementing a ban on any golfers who made the jump, DeChambeau awkwardly attempted to compare it to a competition between rival pizza shops.

"But it's funny. It's so weird, because it's like -- let's use this as a reference. I heard this earlier this week. You have a pizza shop that's been in existence for 50 years. And all the customers go to it and it's a great product. All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up, right?

"And they start paying the customers to come eat at their place, and that pizza is potentially a little bit better of a pizza, right? And then, all of a sudden, that original pizza house goes, if you go over there, we're banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop.

"What's wrong with that economic model?"

Of course, the issue with this comparison is obvious. DeChambeau was never a consumer or customer of the PGA Tour; he was an employee.

No matter how you feel about LIV and its Saudi-based financing, it is true that the PGA Tour had a monopoly on the best golfers in the world. The upstart league is trying to break that up.

But the rules for employees and customers of any business are always different. Bryson should know that, even if his awkward analogy said otherwise.