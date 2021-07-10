Bryson DeCheambeau Announces His New Caddie

At the beginning of the month, Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie, Tim Tucker, parted ways just ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. It was a stunning move, especially right before a tournament.

There’s no doubt a golfer-caddie relationships is one of the most pivotal in sports. DeChambeau and Tucker’s relationship clearly went as far as it could. The 27-year-old has since found his new partner.

DeChambeau announced via Instagram on Saturday that he’s selected Brian Zeigler has his new caddie. He also thanked Tucker for all his work over the years.

“Jumping into the deep end! Excited to have Brian Zeigler joining the team as my new caddie,” DeChambeau said. “Can’t wait to have him be a part of the journey. Thank you to my great friend Tim Tucker for everything he has done for me. I am grateful for our friendship.”

DeChambeau’s announcement made a splash – both figuratively and literally – on Saturday. Take a look.

Brian Zeigler appears up for the challenge caddying for Bryson DeChambeau. The 27-year-old’s schedule is grueling, to say the least. It’s plausible the schedule is a big reason why Tim Tucker elected to walk away from the gig.

Regardless, DeChambeau and Tucker can put the caddying drama behind them. DeChambeau has chosen Zeigler as his new partner. The two appear to have a strong relationship that dates back a few years.