Photo: Bubba Watson’s Special Masters Shoes Are Going Viral

The 2021 Masters gets underway on Thursday morning, with golf’s best taking to Augusta National Golf Club in pursuit of the green jacket.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will be among the field of 88 teeing off on Thursday. The 42-year-old has always performed well at Augusta, winning the major title in 2012 and 2014.

But, for the 2021 tournament, Watson decided to make a major change. Not to his game or his bag, but just to his footwear.

Watson previewed a special pair of shoes that he plans to wear this weekend at The Masters. The custom-made Jordan’s are all-white with green accents and green bottoms to pay homage to the tournament’s traditional color.

“If I wasn’t ready for @TheMasters I am now!” Watson wrote on Twitter while showing off his new kicks.

Whether Watson is in contention or not, he’ll definitely be among the most stylish at Augusta this week.

Given his track record at The Masters, Watson will be one to watch on the leaderboard over the course of the next four days. However, since winning the green jacket in 2014, the long-hitting lefty has struggled to stay consistent.

Watson’s best year came in 2018, when he ripped off three PGA Tour wins over a five-month span. In 2021, he’s struggled, missing the cut in three of his last five starts.

Watson will tee-off alongside Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland on Thursday morning at 10:06 ET. Check out the full list of tee times and pairings here.