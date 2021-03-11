Butch Harmon’s Hilarious Story About Tiger, Phil Is Going Viral

Legendary golf instructor Butch Harmon told a hilarious story about Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at The Masters.

Harmon, who’s been in the golf industry since 1965, is touted by most as the top instructor in the game. He’s worked with a number of star professionals, including Mickelson.

The top instructor told a classic story about Mickelson and Woods at The Masters while appearing on Barstool Sports’ Fore Play.

Harmon recalled a lunch he had with Mickelson in the champions locker room at Augusta National. Woods was also in the locker room and had a funny back-and-forth with Mickelson.

Here’s Harmon telling the rest:

That seems like classic Tiger and Phil.

While the two battled both on and off the course, there’s clearly a great respect between the two now.

Mickelson shared some heartfelt words for Woods following his car accident.

“We are all pulling for you, Tiger,” Mickelson wrote on Twitter following the accident. “We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery.”