Caitlyn Jenner Backs LPGA Golfer: Sports World Reacts

SAN FRANCISCO - AUGUST 25: Caitlyn Jenner speaks to the media outside the Turk-Hyde Mini Park during a tour the Tenderloin on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in San Francisco, Calif. Jenner is running for governor of California. (Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Former U.S. Olympian Caitlyn Jenner has been critical of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, though she has a different opinion on an LPGA golfer.

Jenner, a decathlete who transitioned from male to female, spoke out in support of transgender golfer Hailey Davidson.

Davidson is fighting to join the LPGA Tour.

Jenner believes what Davidson is doing is fair.

“I’ve been very consistent with how I’ve tried to approach these transgender athletes. It really depends on the sport. Every sport is different,” Jenner said. “Obviously, we saw with Lia Thomas, she had gone through male puberty, bigger cardiovascular system, it just wasn’t fair. And fortunately, we won that one.”

Not everyone agrees, though.

"I can’t see how it’s any different at all!" one fan wrote.

"Absolutely no difference," another fan added.

Davidson, meanwhile, is appreciative of the support.

"I would love to talk to her in regards to more about how we are athletes and her experience may not be everyone's experience," Davidson said.

"Everyone's experiences are different and everyone's built different. With what she was training to do, yeah, I'm pretty sure she's pretty big and strong."