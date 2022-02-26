Callaway Announces Decision On Phil Mickelson: Fans React

On Friday night, Phil Mickelson saw yet another longtime sponsor make a tough decision following his controversial comments.

In a statement released Friday, Callaway Golf announced it halted its partnership with Mickelson following his comments about the PGA Tour and organizers of the Saudi-backed Super Golf League.

“Callaway does not condone Phil Mickelson’s comments and we were very disappointed in his choice of words — they in no way reflect our values or what we stand for as a company,” it said. “Phil has apologized and we know he regrets how he handled recent events. We recognize his desire to take time away from the game and respect that decision. At this time we have agreed to pause our partnership & will re-evaluate our ongoing relationship at a later date.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the news about Mickelson losing yet another sponsor. Some fans think the star golfer might have some different equipment the next time he steps out on the course.

“Mickelson gonna be defending the PGA Championship title with Spalding blades…” one fan said.

Others believe the relatively new golf equipment company PXG could come in handy for Phil.

“*Pig squeal* ‘PXG!!!!'” one fan said.

Callaway is just the latest in a growing line of companies that have paused or ended relationships with Mickelson over the past week.