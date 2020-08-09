Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of PGA Championship’s Cameron Champ

Cameron Champ is surging up the leaderboard at the PGA Championship on Sunday evening.

The 25-year-old golfer might be in line for his first major championship win today. Champ is now -10 for the tournament, tied with Dustin Johnson for the lead. He’s -2 through eight holes on Sunday in San Francisco.

Champ, a California native, has two career PGA Tour wins. His best finish at a major tournament came in 2017, when he finished tied for 32nd at the U.S. Open. That mark should be cleared by a wide margin today.

It could be a celebratory evening for the Champ group. Cameron and his longtime girlfriend got engaged earlier this year.

“It’s OFFICIAL!! ❤️ You’re the woman of my dreams, my best friend, and my biggest supporter! I wouldn’t want to spend my life with anyone else but you!” Champ wrote in December.

“Happy Birthday babe! Love you more than you know and I’m extremely grateful to have you in my life. November 2020 can’t come sooner!” he wrote in April.

Champ has consistently paid tribute to his partner on Instagram.

“Appreciation day always! Thank you for being you! You’re the most loving, caring and thoughtful person I know. I wouldn’t know what to do without you in my life, we’ve been on many adventures so far but I can’t wait for the many more to come! I love you!!” he wrote.

The final round of the PGA Championship is airing on CBS.

Will Champ be able to pull out his first major win?