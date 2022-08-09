Cameron Smith Addresses LIV Golf Rumors

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Cameron Smith of Australia lines up a putt on the 13th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Cameron Smith is reportedly the latest golf star slated to join LIV Golf.

The Telegraph's Tom Morgan reported that this year's British Open champion has signed a deal worth at least $100 million.

Smith will first compete at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, his first event since his Open triumph. Per The Action Network's Jason Sobel, the 28-year-old shied away from questions about his reported new deal with LIV Golf.

“My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs," Smith said. "That’s all I’m here for. I have no comment on that.”

Smith may not want to confirm a switch until after the FedEx Cup playoffs to ensure his playing status. The PGA Tour filed a motion to block Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford from participating in the event, which starts Thursday in Memphis.

Smith enters the week second in the FedEx Cup standings behind Scottie Scheffler. He's netted approximately $26.8 million in career earnings from the PGA Tour, so he's reportedly set to make significantly more money if defecting to LIV Golf.

Given his considerable success this year, Smith would represent a major get for LIV Golf and an unfortunate loss for the PGA Tour.