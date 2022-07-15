Cameron Smith Made History At The Open Championship Today - Here's How

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Cameron Smith of Australia lines up a putt on the 13th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Cameron Smith has already established himself as one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour. In case that wasn't clear though, he decided to make some history at the 150th Open Championship this Friday.

Smith shot an 8-under 64 in the second round of The Open, bringing his total score to a 13-under 131 through two rounds.

With the first two rounds of The Open officially in the books, Smith has set the record for the lowest 36-hole score at St. Andrews.

Overall, Smith tied Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott for the fourth-lowest 36-hole score in Open Championship history.

Even though Smith looks unstoppable through the first two rounds, he expects things to get a bit more challenging this weekend.

"I think being off late again tomorrow afternoon it’s obviously going to be a bit firmer, more like the first day. So I would say it’s going to be pretty brutal out there," Smith said.

Smith isn't the only elite golfer at the top of the leaderboard heading into Saturday.

Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler and a few others remain in contention through 36 holes.