CBS’ Amanda Balionis Engaged To Former College, NFL Quarterback

March is off to a good start for CBS golf reporter Amanda Balionis–and her new fiancé.

Balionis has been dating former UNC and NFL quarterback Bryn Renner for quite some time. The pair frequently share their experiences together on their respective social media pages.

Today, they added a major milestone to their relationship. Renner proposed marriage, and Balionis accepted.

Based on the photo she shared on Twitter, it looks like it was a beach engagement.

Renner played at UNC from 2011-13 before stints on multiple NFL practice squads. He got into coaching in 2017, and is entering his fifth season as an assistant at FIU.

As for Balionis, she primarily covers golf for CBS, but has also worked on the network’s NFL and college football broadcasts. She’s about to have a busy spring ahead of her as the PGA Tour heats up.

Just make sure to mix in some time for wedding planning. Congrats to Amanda and Bryn!