CBS' Amanda Balionis Renner Has Telling Comment About Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy watched a golden opportunity to win The Open Championship slip away Sunday.

While he held his own during the final round, shooting 2-under without a bogey at St. Andrews, he nevertheless got passed by Cameron Smith and Cameron Young.

The golfers shot 8-under and 7-under, respectively, on the final day to leapfrog McIlroy on the final leaderboard.

After coming painfully short of winning his first major in eight years, McIlroy maintained his poise during a TV interview with NBC's Kathryn Tappen.

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis Renner praised McIlroy for talking after the deflating moment, even though he didn't have to.

"Reminder that players do NOT need to speak after any round," Balionis Renner wrote on Twitter. "Rory Mcllroy choosing to speak (as he usually does) after another heartbreaking finish in a major speaks to who he is as a person. His time will come again."

While McIlroy acknowledged his "disappointment" for not holding his lead, he also credited Smith for his incredible Sunday performance.

"I've got beaten by the better player this week," McIlroy said. "To go and shoot 64 to win an Open Championship at St. Andrews is a hell of a showing. Hats off to Cam [Smith]. He's had an unbelievable week.

It must hurt to once again fall just shy of a major triumph. McIlroy finished second at The Masters, eighth at The PGA Championship, and tied for third at the U.S. Open. Rather than lamenting another close call, the 33-year-old pointed to those placements as a sign that he's nearing a breakthrough.

"I'm knocking on the door, and I just need to stay patient, to keep knocking on the door, and eventually one will open for me again."

After McIlroy handled another difficult moment with grace, golf fans will be eager to see him finally snap his major drought next year.