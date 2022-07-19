Charles Barkley Could Reportedly Make Stunning Broadcasting Move

Charles Barkley may pursue a business arrangement with LIV Golf, even at the cost of his TNT position.

According to Dan Patrick, Barkley knows he "might have to leave TNT" if he joins the controversial new golf league. It's unclear how seriously the Pro Basketball Hall of Famer is considering vacating his long-running role on Inside The NBA.

In an appearance on The Next Round last week, Barkley confirmed that he has a meeting lined up with the new golf league about an unspecified media role.

"Nothing is imminent, I actually don’t know everything they want from me, or what they technically want me to do, but you’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available," Barkley said. "So the answer to your question is, 100 percent yes, I’m going to meet with LIV."

Barkley doesn't appear to have any foibles about aligning with an organization funded by Saudi Arabia if the money is right. He told Pat McAfee last month that he'd "kill a relative" if somebody gave him $150 million or $200 million.

That interview occurred around the same time he publicly sent a message of love to gay and transgender people. Saudi Arabia views homosexuality as immoral and illegal.

Sources told Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated that "there is big, big money at play here" for Barkley to became a face of LIV Golf. However, Patrick noted that Barkley could then lose some of his current endorsement deals.

Sir Charles is synonymous with the popular NBA studio show since joining TNT in 2000. Losing Barkley, whom Patrick called "the most valuable voice in sports media," would be a major blow.