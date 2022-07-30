Charles Barkley Has Honest Reaction To LIV Golf Criticism

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley almost took a broadcasting role with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, but reportedly turned it down to remain at Turner Sports.

While Barkley was reportedly entertaining the offer, he received ample criticism. Sponsors even called him threatening to pull their endorsement deals.

Now, the entire fiasco is over. He's turned down LIV Golf. But Barkley is still "pissed off" at all the criticism the Saudi-backed golf league receives.

“Some of this LIV stuff has really pissed me off, to be honest with you," he told Outkick's Clay Travis. "People use a word like ‘sportswashing,’ ‘blood money,’ and that really pisses me off. These guys have the right to make money any way they want to.”

You can find his full interview with Clay Travis here.

Charles Barkley has every right to be "pissed off" just like fans have every right to criticize him.

The good news is Barkley is sticking with his role on TNT. It's going to be a sad day when the Inside the NBA crew is no more.