Charles Barkley Has Revealed An Ultimatum For His Big Decision

LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Thursday is the deadline for Charles Barkley's decision on LIV Golf.

The popular NBA analyst has been very open about his interest in joining LIV Golf. Barkley, who revealed he makes close to $20 million per year, said he would probably leave Turner Sports for LIV Golf if they tripled his salary.

Barkley is ready to make up his mind, though.

The Turner Sports analyst told Dan Patrick on Monday morning that he is giving LIV Golf until Thursday to give him a contract offer.

"I'm not going to keep TNT in limbo...that's not fair to them," Barkley told Patrick.

"When I leave (the pro-am) on Thursday...if I don't have an offer in hand...it's over."

Barkley, arguably the most-valuable analyst in all of sports media, certainly has a big decision to make.

The ball is in LIV Golf's court for now.