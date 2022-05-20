Charles Barkley Reveals The 1 Thing That Fixed His Golf Swing

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 27: Charles Barkley plays his shot from the 17th tee during Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change at Stone Canyon Golf Club on November 27, 2020 in Oro Valley, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

On Friday, NBA legend Charles Barkley joined ESPN's alternate telecast for the PGA Championship. While on the show, he was asked how he got through his issues regarding his golf swing.

Barkley's response to that question was pretty great.

"Well, a lot of tequila," Barkley told ESPN's Michael Collins.

After cracking that joke, Barkley explained what his experience was like working through his swing issues.

"It was frustrating," he continued. "It was not a lot of fun for me to play. It was awful. About three years ago, I met Stan Utley at Tom Lehman's golf tournament. He asked to spend some time with me, and I turned him down initially."

Eventually, Barkley started taking lessons with Utley.

Barkley added that he's having fun playing golf again because of Utley's instructions.

Of course, it's great to hear that Barkley is seeing improvements in his overall game. On the other hand, that probably means we won't see that many more memes about the hitch in his swing.