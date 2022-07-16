Charles Barkley Reveals If He'll Meet With LIV Golf About Media Role

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 27: Charles Barkley plays his shot from the 17th tee during Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change at Stone Canyon Golf Club on November 27, 2020 in Oro Valley, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

There has been a ton of controversy surrounding the LIV Golf Invitational Series, but that doesn't appear to bother Charles Barkley.

During an appearance on The Next Round, Barkley revealed that he'll meet with LIV Golf to discuss a media role.

"I'm gonna meet with LIV," Barkley said. "Truth — to always be transparent and honest. They called me and asked me would I meet with them. And I said yes."

Even though Barkley will meet with LIV Golf, there's no guarantee that the two sides will agree to a deal.

"Nothing is imminent. I actually don't know everything they want from me or what they technically want me to do. But you've got to always look at every opportunity that's available. So the answer to your question is 100 percent yes, I'm gonna meet with LIV."

Would a deal with LIV Golf hurt Barkley's reputation as an analyst? That's unclear at this time, but it's something he'll probably have to consider over the next few weeks.

Barkley would certainly be a huge addition to LIV Golf's media crew, that's for sure.