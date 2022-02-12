During the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Charley Hoffman finished the 13th hole with a double-bogey. It was a disappointing score considering it was a par-5 hole.

Hoffman expressed his displeasure with that hole on Instagram on Friday night. He was frustrated that a rule issue cost him a penalty stroke.

Not only did Hoffman criticize the PGA Tour’s rules in his Instagram post, he called out the organization’s lack of accountability.

“What a joke @usga @pgatour today on the 13th hole I hit my drive in the water and took a drop on a side of a hill that no grass,” Hoffman wrote. “Dropped twice then place on a small tuff of grass. Turned around the ball started rolling into the water. I was under the impression that the @usga had changed that rule. I was wrong. Had to take another penalty for doing nothing wrong at all. Did everything by the book.

“It’s still mind blowing that a group of amateurs rule the professional game of golf. I also blame the @pgatour rules officials for putting out a terrible penalty area line where this could even happen. No accountability at any level here. No protection for the players at all. You wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship and go play on another tour. Players need transparency, protection and consistency. We don’t have that under the current governing bodies.”

Here’s the full post from Hoffman:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by charley hoffman (@charleyhoffman)

Hoffman did apologize to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan toward the end of his Instagram post.

“Sorry Jay! We need to do better at all levels of the @pgatour. Including myself who represent the players on the board of the Tour. If we don’t we won’t have a Tour any longer!”

It’ll be interesting to see how the PGA Tour responds to Hoffman’s comments.