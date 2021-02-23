CNN Is Facing Criticism For Inappropriate Tiger Woods Comment

Earlier Tuesday, Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident that left him hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

“Law enforcement sources say Tiger Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. The car rolled several times,” the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday afternoon.

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, details of the crash remained unknown. However, one reporter for CNN chose to speculate on the cause of the crash due to Woods’ previous drug use.

CNN Sports anchor says he wasn't surprised by Tiger's car crash because 'painkillers have become a part of his life' https://t.co/2RtxpUBTBm pic.twitter.com/An4QpDMDEM — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 23, 2021

Woods had recently undergone his fifth back surgery and was in the midst of recovering for a potential run at the Masters in April.

To suggest that Tiger’s past history with painkillers had something to do with this accident is dangerous at best. Information about the accident won’t be confirmed for a few days at least. To even speculate that Woods may have been impaired is inappropriate for a reporter.

Woods’ longtime agent, Mark Steinberg, released a statement following the crash.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” Steinberg said in the statement. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Hopefully Tiger makes a full recovery.