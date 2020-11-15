Colin Cowherd Reacts To Masters Photo Of Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson is a pretty lucky man.

The star PGA golfer celebrated his second major championship win on Sunday evening. Johnson won the 2020 Masters at Augusta National in Georgia. The South Carolina native posted a record setting -20 over 72 holes.

Johnson got pretty emotional on the No. 18 green following the win.

“It’s a dream come true. As a kid you always dreamed about becoming a Masters champion,” Johnson said before taking a moment to gather his emotions. “It’s just incredible, obviously, as you can tell.”

Johnson was able to celebrate his win at Augusta National with his loved ones. His brother, Austin, is his caddie. His longtime fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, was just off the 18th green when he secured his win.

The happy couple enjoyed a special moment walking off the course on Sunday. FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd couldn’t help but react to it on social media.

“Congrats… on everything, Dustin Johnson,” the popular sports radio host tweeted.

Johnson had a couple of special moments following his win on Sunday. Tiger Woods presented Johnson with the green jacket in a post-round ceremony.

“Obviously it was special having Tiger put it on me and you wouldn’t want it any other way. But any guy could have put it on me and it would have been just fine,” Johnson said following his win on Sunday night.

Have a day, DJ.