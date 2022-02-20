Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Speculation

Phil Mickelson has hinted in recent days that he is at least considering the Super Golf League as an alternative to the PGA Tour. But Colin Cowherd isn’t buying it.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the host of The Herd expressed doubt that Mickelson will accept the deal from the Saudi-backed golf league. He said that people driven by money will eventually be disappointed and Mickelson seems unlikely to find anything better than the PGA Tour.

“In my experience, and this is just anecdotal, If money is what disproportionately drives you, you’ll eventually be disappointed. Does Phil Michelson really think, all things considered, he can upgrade from the PGA? Doubt it,” Cowherd wrote.

Mickelson has said that the Super Golf League offers an opportunity for the PGA Tour to improve itself. Though the fact that the league is being assembled in Saudi Arabia, a nation that Mickelson himself said has “a horrible record on human rights,” might be what stops him – and other top stars – from joining.

In my experience, and this is just anecdotal, If money is what disproportionately drives you, you’ll eventually be disappointed. Does Phil Michelson really think, all things considered, he can upgrade from the PGA? Doubt it. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 20, 2022

Phil Mickelson is coming off an incredible bounceback year that saw him win the PGA Championship to claim his sixth career major.

Saudi Arabia may have some beautiful golf courses, but it may take decades before any of them reach the iconic status of venues like Augusta or Phoenix Golf Club. And their “majors” may never have the same prestige as the PGA Tour majors.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out as the Super Golf League tries to make bigger and bigger strides.

Will Phil Mickelson join the Super Golf League?