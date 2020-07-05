Colin Cowherd Sums Up His Thoughts On Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau rolled to victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, shooting a 7-under final round 65 to win by three strokes.

Since the PGA Tour has restarted, the 26-year-old DeChambeau has been on a mission. Displaying a noticeably thicker physique, he’s routinely blasted drives 300-plus yards while also putting effectively.

This weekend’s win was DeChambeau’s first of the season and sixth of his PGA career. All that’s left to do now is win a major tournament, and if he keeps this up, he’ll cross that feat off the list sooner rather than later.

Colin Cowherd is buying into DeChambeau’s game and brand. On Twitter Sunday night, the Fox Sports radio host called him “golf’s rising star.”

“Golf has a new rising star,” Cowherd wrote. “He has testosterone. He’s brash. The media will hate him in no time.”

Golf has a new rising star. He has testosterone. He’s brash. The media will hate him in no time. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) July 5, 2020

On Saturday, DeChambeau had a testy exchange with a cameraman on the course, which earned him his fair share of criticism. Perhaps he will fulfill the last part of Cowherd’s tweet and continue to draw the ire of the media.

Then again, as long as he’s playing like this, the Modesto, California native could probably care less what anyone else thinks about him.