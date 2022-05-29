Colin Montgomerie Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Drama

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 22, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson has not played on the PGA Tour since February, but Colin Montgomerie is hoping that changes soon.

Mickelson has been on hiatus since his controversial comments about the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Series went public several months ago. His absence has been one of the most-discussed topics in the golf world of late.

No one seems to know when or if Mickelson will be back on the tour. During a recent interview, the 58-year-old Montgomerie expressed his hope that such a return will happen.

“Let's hope he comes back to the PGA Tour," Montgomerie said, via Bunkered.

“PGA Tour made Phil Mickelson, and let's hope Phil Mickelson comes back to the PGA Tour where it started and where it should finish."

Montgomerie is not the only legendary golfer saying Mickelson should come back. During the PGA Championship last weekend, CBS' Nick Faldo made it clear he thinks Lefty has no choice.

"If Phil wants to protect his legacy, he's got to return to the PGA Tour," Faldo said.

Mickelson was originally included in the field for the PGA Championship but withdrew from the event the week before it began.