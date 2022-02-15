Collin Morikawa Announces His Decision On The PGA Tour

When the Saudi-backed Super Golf League eventually kicks off, star golfer Collin Morikawa won’t be part of it.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Morikawa confirmed he’s staying with the PGA Tour. “I’m all for the PGA Tour,” the two-time major champion said this morning.

“I’ve been a pro for two and a half years. My entire life I’ve thought about the PGA Tour. I’ve thought about playing against Tiger [Woods], beating his records, whatever, something that might not even be breakable. But I’ve never had another thought of what’s out there, right? I’ve never thought about anything else, it’s always been the PGA Tour.”

Morikawa admitted the money aspect of the new league was very appealing. However, he opted to remain with the PGA Tour for the foreseeable future.

Why? Well, according to his comments, via ESPN, Morikawa didn’t see enough “concrete evidence” to agree to a deal.

“The only way I can start thinking about other tours, other leagues, whatever you call it, I need concrete evidence,” he said. “I need to be able to see a sheet in front of me and know what’s out there, right? And as of now, for what I know, I don’t know what’s out there. All I’ve heard are rumors, all I’ve heard is talk and that’s hard to do.”

While Morikawa isn’t going, there will be plenty of big names who opt to join the new league. We’ll just have to wait to find out who they are.