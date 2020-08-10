Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of PGA Star Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa could be in line for his first major tournament win at 23 years of age.

The former Cal-Berkeley golfer has surged to the top of the leaderboard at the PGA Championship on Sunday evening. Morikawa is at -11 for the tournament. He’s currently tied with Paul Casey.

Morikawa is through 15 holes, while Casey is through 16 holes. There are several other golfers at -10, -9 or -8. We could be in line for a playoff.

If Morikawa does pull out the win, it’ll be a celebratory night for his friends and family. Morikawa has posted several photos on Instagram of himself and his girlfriend, Katherine Zhu, who played collegiately at Pepperdine.

“From playing US Amateur in college to winning two PGA Tour events. So freaking proud of you! I love you,” Katherine posted earlier this year.

The happy couple appears to have been dating for three years. Collin shared a heartwarming anniversary message on Instagram earlier this year.

“So in love with you, you’re my everything ❤️ Happy 3 years babe,” he wrote on Instagram.

The happy couple has been able to spend a lot more time together as of late due to the pandemic. Katherine shared a photo from San Francisco earlier this weekend:

Katherine is a standout golfer herself, playing collegiately at Pepperdine:

Over four seasons, appeared in 39 events and 107 rounds with a scoring average of 76.54 … Had three top-10 and seven top-20 results, plus eight below-par rounds … Earned multiple WGCA All-American Scholar, Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar and WCC All-Academic honors.

It could be an incredibly joyous night for Collin and Katherine.

The final round of the PGA Championship is airing on CBS.