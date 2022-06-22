Collin Morikawa Has Revealed A Very Controversial Food Opinion

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 14: Collin Morikawa of the United States speaks to the media at a press conference during a practice round prior to the US Open at The Country Club on June 14, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

PGA Tour star Collin Morikawa has a very interesting way of preparing his breakfast cereal, which he revealed recently.

On Tuesday, Morikawa addressed rumors he might be leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. In the process, he shared his peculiar cereal habit.

"To state for the record, once again, you all are absolutely wrong. I’ve said it since February at Riviera that I’m here to stay on the @PGATOUR and nothing has changed," Morikawa said. "Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some cereal to pour in my milk."

Not surprisingly, Morikawa's milk-first approach has gotten a lot of attention, even from fellow golfer Justin Thomas.

Morikawa isn't sure how this all started, but we have to say it is definitely an atypical way to consume cereal.

I'll put milk in my coffee cup first and then fill it with coffee, but milk before cereal? That just doesn't seem to make much sense.