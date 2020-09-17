Collin Morikawa Had Perfect Response To Tiger Woods Comparisons

Following his win at the PGA Championship earlier this summer, 23-year-old Collin Morikawa drew some comparisons to Tiger Woods.

Morikawa is a West Coast native who attended a prestigious Pac-12 school like Woods. And, like Woods, Morikawa is extremely potent with his irons.

Still, Tiger Woods is Tiger Woods, and no one should really ever be compared to the 15-time major champion.

Morikawa had the perfect response to those comparisons ahead of the U.S. Open.

“There’s Tiger Woods and there’s the rest of us,” Morikawa said of the comparisons.

Collin Morikawa on comparisons to Woods: 'There's Tiger and there's the rest of us' https://t.co/wE05juLdhC pic.twitter.com/6mOLPfJ7GA — New York Post (@nypost) September 16, 2020

It’s tough to sum it up better than that. While some of Morikawa’s rise and game can remind you of Woods, it’s unfair to compare anyone to the most-dominant golfer in the sport’s history.

Morikawa, Woods and Justin Thomas will tee off together on Thursday morning. Everyone is expecting some very tough play at Winged Foot this week.

Woods said it’s one of the toughest courses he’s ever played.

“Well, I think it’s right up there next to Oakmont and I think Carnoustie as far as just sheer difficulty without even doing anything to it,” Woods said on Tuesday. “I think those three golf courses, they can host major championships without ever doing anything to them.

“This one or Oakmont here is either one or two.”

Woods and Co. are set to tee off at 8:07 a.m. E.T. on Thursday.