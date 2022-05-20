Collin Morikawa's Reaction To Poor Shot Is Very Relatable

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa entered the second round of the PGA Championship knowing he had some work to do in order to make the cut for the weekend. Unfortunately, his tee shot on the 18th hole isn't going to do him any favors

Morikawa's drive off the tee went straight into the creek.

This poor shot from Morikawa didn't surprise him at all. He knew it was going into the water the moment the ball left the tee.

"Oh my gosh," Morikawa exclaimed. "Straight in the water. Great job!"

Golf fans around the world can relate to this feeling.

Morikawa had to settle for a bogey on the 18th hole, dropping him to 3-over par so far in this tournament.

At this moment, the projected cut line for the PGA Championship is at 2-over par. That's expected to change since it's quite windy at Southern Hills this Friday.

We'll see if Morikawa can do just enough on the front nine to secure a spot in the field this weekend.