Commentators Announced For “The Match” With Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady

Capital One’s “The Match” is one of the most highly-anticipated sports crossovers of the summer.

Pitting two pairings of superstar athletes against each other, reigning PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will square off against 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in a star-studded round of golf.

The event will be broadcast by the Turner Sports network on TNT. On Friday afternoon, the media company released an official press release naming this year’s broadcasting talent.

Just like the participants in this year’s event, the commentator team will bridge the gap between multiple sports.

Brian Anderson, most well known for his play-by-play coverage for the Milwaukee Brewers and his lead broadcasting role for the NCAA Tournament, will once again head the team as the event’s host.

Longtime NBA on TNT personality Charles Barkley (also known for his less-than-stellar golf swing) will join the team as an analyst, accompanied by longtime PGA Tour pro Trevor Immelman and NFL veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

The team will be rounded out by LPGA veteran Cheyenne Woods as the on-course reporter.

Coverage of “The Match” at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana will begin a 5 p.m. ET on July, 6.