Look: Conversation Between Jordan Spieth, Caddie Went Viral

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth once again proved that he's truly one of the most creative players on the PGA Tour.

During the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Spieth was having a conversation with his caddie about how he should approach his second shot on the par-4 18th.

Spieth wanted to take an aggressive approach to his second shot. His caddie, Michael Geller, disagreed. Thankfully, they were mic'd up for this conversation.

"I just don't see it, Jordan," Geller said.

“What don’t you see?" Spieth responded. "I was going to hit a straight punch at the cameraman with a punch cut and just get it to cover over the water and hit it hard.”

After they discussed how to approach this hole, Spieth nearly hit the flag. It was an impressive shot from the three-time major champion.

Moments like this make Spieth so unique.

Spieth is making a serious move up the leaderboard this Friday at Colonial Golf Course. Hopefully, he'll attempt a few more jaw-dropping shots like this over the next couple of days.